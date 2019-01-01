Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Diodes beat estimated earnings by 12.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $1.56.
Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Diodes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.47
|1.37
|1.12
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|1.60
|1.47
|1.20
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|477.05M
|467.30M
|434.53M
|401.36M
|Revenue Actual
|480.17M
|471.42M
|440.45M
|413.12M
Earnings History
Diodes Questions & Answers
Diodes (DIOD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.36, which hit the estimate of $0.36.
The Actual Revenue was $264.2M, which beat the estimate of $260.9M.
