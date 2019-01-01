Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diodes beat estimated earnings by 12.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $1.56.

Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diodes's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.47 1.37 1.12 0.79 EPS Actual 1.60 1.47 1.20 0.93 Revenue Estimate 477.05M 467.30M 434.53M 401.36M Revenue Actual 480.17M 471.42M 440.45M 413.12M

