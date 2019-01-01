ñol

Quest Diagnostics
(NYSE:DGX)
145.35
3.70[2.61%]
At close: May 27
145.39
0.0400[0.03%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low141.61 - 145.4
52 Week High/Low125.77 - 174.16
Open / Close142 / 145.39
Float / Outstanding103.4M / 117.4M
Vol / Avg.892.3K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap17.1B
P/E9.69
50d Avg. Price138.2
Div / Yield2.64/1.82%
Payout Ratio16.79
EPS2.97
Total Float103.4M

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), Dividends

Quest Diagnostics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Quest Diagnostics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.94%

Annual Dividend

$2.64

Last Dividend

Apr 6

Next Dividend

Jul 5
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Quest Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Quest Diagnostics (DGX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 5, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Quest Diagnostics (DGX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Quest Diagnostics ($DGX) will be on July 20, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Quest Diagnostics (DGX) shares by July 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Quest Diagnostics (DGX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Quest Diagnostics (DGX) will be on July 5, 2022 and will be $0.66

Q
What is the dividend yield for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)?
A

The most current yield for Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is 1.95% and is payable next on July 20, 2022

