Range
17.59 - 18.16
Vol / Avg.
118.9K/194.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9 - 26.36
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.71
P/E
119.8
EPS
0.07
Shares
130.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Agiliti Inc is a provider of end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. The services provided by the company include Clinical engineering, Equipment rental, Imaging services and Onsite Management among others. Geographically, it operates only in the United States.

Agiliti Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agiliti (AGTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agiliti's (AGTI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Agiliti (AGTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting AGTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.59% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Agiliti (AGTI)?

A

The stock price for Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) is $17.72 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agiliti (AGTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agiliti.

Q

When is Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) reporting earnings?

A

Agiliti’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Agiliti (AGTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agiliti.

Q

What sector and industry does Agiliti (AGTI) operate in?

A

Agiliti is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.