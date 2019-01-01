ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Denny's
(NASDAQ:DENN)
10.43
0.33[3.27%]
At close: May 27
10.43
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low10.15 - 10.7
52 Week High/Low9.35 - 18.28
Open / Close10.18 / 10.43
Float / Outstanding45.5M / 61.7M
Vol / Avg.849K / 544.6K
Mkt Cap643.7M
P/E8.84
50d Avg. Price12.34
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.35
Total Float45.5M

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Denny's reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.110

Quarterly Revenue

$103.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$103.1M

Earnings Recap

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Denny's missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $22.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Denny's's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.16 0.11 0.04
EPS Actual 0.16 0.16 0.18 0.01
Revenue Estimate 111.82M 111.08M 98.12M 79.01M
Revenue Actual 107.64M 103.79M 106.17M 80.58M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.16 0.11 0.04
EPS Actual 0.16 0.16 0.18 0.01
Revenue Estimate 111.82M 111.08M 98.12M 79.01M
Revenue Actual 107.64M 103.79M 106.17M 80.58M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Denny's using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Denny's Questions & Answers

Q
When is Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) reporting earnings?
A

Denny's (DENN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.15.

Q
What were Denny's’s (NASDAQ:DENN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $133.4M, which beat the estimate of $131.7M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.