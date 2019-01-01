Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Denny's missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $22.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Denny's's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.16 0.11 0.04 EPS Actual 0.16 0.16 0.18 0.01 Revenue Estimate 111.82M 111.08M 98.12M 79.01M Revenue Actual 107.64M 103.79M 106.17M 80.58M

