Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Denny's missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $22.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Denny's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.16
|0.11
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.16
|0.18
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|111.82M
|111.08M
|98.12M
|79.01M
|Revenue Actual
|107.64M
|103.79M
|106.17M
|80.58M
Denny's Questions & Answers
Denny's (DENN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.15.
The Actual Revenue was $133.4M, which beat the estimate of $131.7M.
