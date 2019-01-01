Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.500
Quarterly Revenue
$238.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$238.9M
Earnings History
Douglas Emmett Questions & Answers
When is Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) reporting earnings?
Douglas Emmett (DEI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Douglas Emmett’s (NYSE:DEI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $199.6M, which beat the estimate of $198M.
