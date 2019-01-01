ñol

Douglas Emmett
(NYSE:DEI)
28.66
0.69[2.47%]
At close: May 27
28.57
-0.0900[-0.31%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low27.8 - 28.65
52 Week High/Low26.6 - 36.97
Open / Close28.12 / 28.57
Float / Outstanding124M / 175.8M
Vol / Avg.843.3K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap5B
P/E63.49
50d Avg. Price30.49
Div / Yield1.12/3.92%
Payout Ratio248.89
EPS0.14
Total Float124M

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$38.00

Lowest Price Target1

$37.00

Consensus Price Target1

$37.67

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
21000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Raymond James
  • Evercore ISI Group
  • Wells Fargo

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Douglas Emmett

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Douglas Emmett Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Douglas Emmett (DEI)?
A

The latest price target for Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) was reported by Raymond James on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting DEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.59% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Douglas Emmett (DEI)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) was provided by Raymond James, and Douglas Emmett maintained their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Douglas Emmett (DEI)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Douglas Emmett, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Douglas Emmett was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Douglas Emmett (DEI) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Douglas Emmett (DEI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $41.00 to $38.00. The current price Douglas Emmett (DEI) is trading at is $28.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

