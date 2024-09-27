Deere Recalls Its Compact Utility Tractors for Brake Failure Risk

Deere & Company DE has recalled about 147,900 compact utility tractors in the United States due to a potential brake failure risk, per reports. This voluntary recall will ensure customer safety.

The recall applies to models 1023E, 1025R and 2025R sold between November 2017 and July 2024. In Canada, the company has recalled another 16,800 of the compact utility tractor models.

The front bell crank in the brake linkage of the recalled tractors may break, endangering users in the event of a crash, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC"). There have been four reports of brake linkage failure in the United States so far, with one hospitalization, two impact injuries and minor damages to the tractors.

Deere's Commitment to Safety

The company is proactively addressing the issue in collaboration with the U.S. CPSC.

Deere instructed the impacted customers not to operate their tractors until they receive a free repair from an authorized Deere dealer. Customers have easy access to repair services due to over 2,000 dealerships in the United States and Canada. If the consumer is unable to move the tractor to a dealer's site, the company will arrange to repair the unit at the consumer's home.

DE's Topline Dips Y/Y in Q3

Deere reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $6.29 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80. The bottom line, however, plunged 38% from the prior-year quarter.

This was due to lower shipment volumes across all segments, reflecting weak demand, which was somewhat negated by the company's pricing strategies and cost-saving measures.

Net sales of equipment operations (comprising Agriculture, and Turf, Construction and Forestry) were $11.39 billion, down 19.9% year over year. However, net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.87 billion. Total net sales (including financial services and others) were $13.15 billion, down 16.8% year over year.

Deere's 2024 Net Income Outlook Indicates Y/Y Dip

Deere stated that in the wake of challenging conditions in the global agricultural and construction sectors, the company will align its production with demand levels and also take steps to reduce costs. Deere maintained its guidance of net income for fiscal 2024 at $7 billion. The view suggests a 31% decline from net income of $10.2 billion reported in fiscal 2023.

Net sales for Production & Precision Agriculture are expected to decrease 20-25% year over year in fiscal 2024. Sales of Small Agriculture & Turf are expected to dip 20-25%. Deere projects sales of Construction & Forestry to be down 10-15%. The Financial Services segment's net income is expected to be $720 million.

DE Share Price Outperforms Industry

DE shares have gained 8.7% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deere's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Crane Company CR, Flowserve Corporation FLS and RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crane's 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.07 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved north by 6% in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%. CR shares have gained 75.2% in a year.

Flowserve has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS' 2024 earnings is pinned at $2.76 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 31.6%. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved north by 4% in the past 60 days. The company's shares have gained 27.5% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings' fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.71 per share. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings has moved north by 1.4% in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.7%. RBC shares have gained 27.2% in a year.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.