Deere (NYSE:DE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Deere
The latest price target for Deere (NYSE: DE) was reported by Stifel on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $425.00 expecting DE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.84% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Deere (NYSE: DE) was provided by Stifel, and Deere maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Deere, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Deere was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Deere (DE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $445.00 to $425.00. The current price Deere (DE) is trading at is $360.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
