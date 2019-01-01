Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Datadog beat estimated earnings by 118.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $164.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Datadog's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.06
|0.03
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.13
|0.09
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|291.48M
|247.73M
|212.46M
|186.71M
|Revenue Actual
|326.20M
|270.49M
|233.55M
|198.55M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Datadog using advanced sorting and filters.
Datadog Questions & Answers
Datadog (DDOG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.14.
The Actual Revenue was $95.9M, which beat the estimate of $84.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.