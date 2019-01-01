ñol

Ducommun
(NYSE:DCO)
44.05
1.29[3.02%]
At close: May 27
40.88
-3.1700[-7.20%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low43.34 - 44.56
52 Week High/Low40 - 58.18
Open / Close43.34 / 44.14
Float / Outstanding11M / 12M
Vol / Avg.36K / 39.5K
Mkt Cap530.1M
P/E3.95
50d Avg. Price50.42
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.68
Total Float11M

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO), Dividends

Ducommun issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ducommun generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 18, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ducommun Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ducommun (DCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ducommun. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on March 4, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own Ducommun (DCO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ducommun (DCO). The last dividend payout was on March 4, 2011 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next Ducommun (DCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ducommun (DCO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on March 4, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)?
A

Ducommun has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ducommun (DCO) was $0.07 and was paid out next on March 4, 2011.

