Ducommun (NYSE:DCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ducommun beat estimated earnings by 28.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was up $6.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ducommun's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.78
|0.64
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.83
|0.74
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|169.64M
|163.80M
|158.64M
|156.47M
|Revenue Actual
|164.84M
|163.23M
|160.19M
|157.15M
Earnings History
Ducommun Questions & Answers
Ducommun (DCO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.30.
The Actual Revenue was $140.9M, which beat the estimate of $138.4M.
