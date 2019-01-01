American Software Inc develops enterprise management and supply chain-related software and services. Its software and services bring business value to companies by supporting their operations over cloud-based Internet-architected solutions. The company's operating segment inlcude Supply Chain Management (SCM); Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting) and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Supply Chain Management segment. SCM segment provides collaborative supply chain solutions to streamline and optimize the production, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. Its solutions consist of global sourcing, workflow management, customer service applications, and ERP solutions.