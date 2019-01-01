QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.85 - 20.59
Vol / Avg.
113.9K/117.7K
Div / Yield
0.44/2.20%
52 Wk
18.41 - 33.27
Mkt Cap
670.3M
Payout Ratio
129.41
Open
20.29
P/E
58.85
EPS
0.1
Shares
33.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 4:42PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
American Software Inc develops enterprise management and supply chain-related software and services. Its software and services bring business value to companies by supporting their operations over cloud-based Internet-architected solutions. The company's operating segment inlcude Supply Chain Management (SCM); Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting) and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Supply Chain Management segment. SCM segment provides collaborative supply chain solutions to streamline and optimize the production, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. Its solutions consist of global sourcing, workflow management, customer service applications, and ERP solutions.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.070

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV29.940M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Software Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Software (AMSWA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Software's (AMSWA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Software (AMSWA) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting AMSWA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.91% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Software (AMSWA)?

A

The stock price for American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is $20.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Software (AMSWA) pay a dividend?

A

The next American Software (AMSWA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-05.

Q

When is American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) reporting earnings?

A

American Software’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 23, 2022.

Q

Is American Software (AMSWA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Software.

Q

What sector and industry does American Software (AMSWA) operate in?

A

American Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.