You can purchase shares of American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in American Software’s space includes: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN), OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Model N (NYSE:MODN), BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH).
The latest price target for American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting AMSWA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.91% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is $20.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next American Software (AMSWA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-05.
American Software’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for American Software.
American Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.