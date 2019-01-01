Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$42.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$42.6M
Earnings History
Dave Questions & Answers
When is Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) reporting earnings?
Dave (DAVE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.09.
What were Dave’s (NASDAQ:DAVE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $25.3M, which missed the estimate of $26.1M.
