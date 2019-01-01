Danaos (NYSE:DAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$11.360
Quarterly Revenue
$229.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$229.9M
Earnings History
Danaos Questions & Answers
When is Danaos (NYSE:DAC) reporting earnings?
Danaos (DAC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Danaos (NYSE:DAC)?
The Actual EPS was $3.08, which beat the estimate of $2.52.
What were Danaos’s (NYSE:DAC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $110.1M, which beat the estimate of $104.4M.
