Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, it offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. It operates in a single segment, which is community banking. The loan portfolio is segmented is two classes: commercial, which includes builder & developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale & retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and all others; and consumer, which consists of residential mortgage, home equity and all other. Substantially, all the revenue for the group is derived in the form of an interest income.