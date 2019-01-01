QQQ
Range
21.8 - 22.05
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/13.6K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.74%
52 Wk
15.98 - 23.85
Mkt Cap
208.4M
Payout Ratio
32
Open
21.91
P/E
14.6
EPS
0.28
Shares
9.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, it offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. It operates in a single segment, which is community banking. The loan portfolio is segmented is two classes: commercial, which includes builder & developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale & retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and all others; and consumer, which consists of residential mortgage, home equity and all other. Substantially, all the revenue for the group is derived in the form of an interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.280
REV20.134M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Codorus Valley Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Codorus Valley Bancorp's (CVLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Codorus Valley Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY)?

A

The stock price for Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) is $22 last updated Today at 4:47:20 PM.

Q

Does Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 24, 2022.

Q

When is Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) reporting earnings?

A

Codorus Valley Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) operate in?

A

Codorus Valley Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.