Top 5 Financial Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

First Republic Bank FRC

U.S. authorities plan to give First Republic Bank more time to ramp up its balance sheet and have yet to decide on what support, if any, to provide to the troubled lender, according to Bloomberg. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $11.52 .

RSI Value: 18.63

18.63 FRC Price Action: Shares of First Republic Bank jumped 11.8% to close at $13.82 on Monday.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS

UBS Group CEO Ralph Hamers reportedly said on Monday the Swiss lender views its government-orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse as a growth opportunity. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.82.

RSI Value: 11.76

11.76 CS Price Action: Shares of Credit Suisse gained 0.3% to close at $0.8635 on Monday.

First Foundation Inc. FFWM

First Foundation recently said that the bank remains in a strong liquidity position with available cash and cash equivalents held on balance sheet of $1.3 billion as of March 17, 2023. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $6.51.

RSI Value: 28.74

28.74 FFWM Price Action: Shares of First Foundation rose 1.6% to close at $7.44 on Monday.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. CVLY

Codorus Valley Bancorp, during January, reported a sharp rise in Q4 earnings. The company’s 52-week low is $18.66.

RSI Value: 25.87

25.87 CVLY Price Action: Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp gained 0.2% to close at $21.04 on Monday.

AMTD IDEA Group AMTD

AMTD Idea Group recently announced successful completion of injection of global portfolio of premium real estate assets into AMTD Digital. The company has a 52-week low of $1.44.

RSI Value: 27.33

27.33 AMTD Price Action: Shares of AMTD IDEA fell 1.3% to close at $1.48 on Monday.

Read More: Around $3M Bet On This Basic Materials Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying