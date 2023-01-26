ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Panbela Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 35%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 26, 2023 1:28 PM | 6 min read
Why Panbela Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 35%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO shares jumped 74% to $2.90. MicroAlgo recently entered into securities purchase agreement for up to $3.2 million.
  • Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 52% to $0.2980.
  • BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD rose 45.2% to $1.3804 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. BuzzFeed, last month, reaffirmed its Q4 guidance.
  • Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS shares gained 40.7% to $0.5345 after gaining 72% on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical recently announced a $30 million private placement of common stock led by Accelmed Partners.
  • Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL surged 38% to $14.50. Edible Garden announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
  • Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEB gained 37.7% to $6.70.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS surged 30% to $0.5091.
  • Qualtrics International Inc. XM shares gained 28.9% to $14.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Scilex Holding Company SCLX jumped 26.7% to $8.93.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA surged 25% to $0.3486.
  • Digihost Technology Inc. DGHI surged 20.2% to $1.7544.
  • PyroGenesis Canada Inc. PYR gained 19.8% to $1.09.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB gained 18.6% to $0.2787 after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
  • Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT rose 17.4% to $0.5747.
  • Metalpha Technology Holding Limited MATH gained 16.2% to $0.6163.
  • World Acceptance Corporation WRLD surged 15.7% to $93.74 following Q3 results.
  • Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO gained 15% to $4.5640.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA gained 12.4% to $0.4099.
  • Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT jumped 12.5% to $83.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY23 sales guidance above estimates.
  • NetScout Systems, Inc. NTCT surged 11.4% to $35.26 following strong quarterly results.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 11.1% to $1.79.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 10.1% to $158.96 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in the fourth quarter, while deliveries amounted to 405,278 electric vehicles.
  • DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. DV rose 9.9% to $27.94. DoubleVerify will replace Meridian Bioscience in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
  • Weibo Corporation WB gained 9.8% to $24.11.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX shares rose 9.5% to $68.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. DV jumped 9.3% to $27.80 after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. NMRD gained 9.1% to $2.88 after the company received first purchase order from U.S. health provider HealthFleet Inc.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares gained 8.7% to $4.38. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on TC BioPharm with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.

Losers

  • F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX shares declined 38.6% to $3.60. Hearing InvoX does not expect to get Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. approval for its proposed deal to acquire the company, according to Deal Reporter.
  • Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares dipped 35.6% to $1.7450 after the company reported pricing of $15 million public offering at $2.75 per share.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. VFF fell 34.4% to $0.9901 after the company announced a roughly $25 million registered direct offering.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS fell 32.5% to $0.83 after the company announced top-line results from its AR-301-002 Phase 3 study, in which the primary endpoint was not met with statistical significance.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO dropped 19.1% to $4.1099. ThermoGenesis recently regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
  • Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ASPS fell 18.8% to $6.11.
  • Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI fell 18.2% to $26.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • NeoVolta Inc. NEOV fell 16.5% to $2.2550.
  • Paragon 28, Inc. FNA dropped 16.3% to $16.81 after the company announced pricing of a public offering.
  • Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT fell 16.3% to $0.72. Inhibikase Therapeutics announced $10 million concurrent registered direct offering and private placement priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG dropped 15.8% to $32.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. LCI dipped 15.8% to $0.5218. Lannett announced a 1-for -4 reverse stock split.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 15.6% to $0.9368. GeoVax shares gained 59% on Wednesday after the company received a notice of allowance for its zika vaccine patent.
  • Plexus Corp. PLXS dropped 15.3% to $95.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 EPS and revenue guidance below estimates.
  • Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. OCUP fell 13.2% to $3.2650 after the company reported topline results from ZETA-1 Phase 2 trial of oral APX3330 in diabetic retinopathy and plans for end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. HC Wainwright & Co maintained Ocuphire Pharma with a Buy and lowered the price target from $26 to $20.
  • Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER dropped 12.8% to $19.24.
  • MarineMax, Inc. HZO fell 10.6% to $30.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and lowered FY23 adjusted EPS guidance.
  • LendingClub Corporation LC shares fell 10.4% to $9.26 following strong Q4 sales.
  • Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA shares fell 10.3% to $0.4439 after the company voluntarily paused the MGTA-117 Phase 1/2 dose-escalation clinical trial to investigate drug safety.
  • Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS shares dropped 9.7% to $1.1201. Intelligent Bio Solutions recently announced it successfully completed the review of results from Milestone 7, a phase of its biosensor platform development.
  • Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT fell 9.4% to $18.57 as the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO fell 9.4% to $0.2075 after jumping around 24% on Wednesday.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW dropped 7.6% to $228.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 revenue and issued soft FY23 guidance.
  • Diageo plc DEO shares dropped 5.6% to $134.28 after the company reported first-half results.
  • International Business Machines Corporation IBM fell 4.6% to $134.28. IBM reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company plans to reduce around 3,900 jobs that represent 1.5% of its global workforce, reported Bloomberg.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF fell 3.4% to $79.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued soft guidance.

Also Check This Out Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Results

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved