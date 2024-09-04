Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the ENERGY sector.

DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT

Dividend Yield: 10.35%

10.35% Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $12 to $13 on July 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $12 to $13 on July 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $11 to $14 on March 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Omar Nokta upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $11 to $14 on March 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On Aug. 12, DHT Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. VTS

Dividend Yield: 8.44%

8.44% Alliance Global Partners analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $28 to $26 on Aug. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $28 to $26 on Aug. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Roth MKM analyst John White initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $30.5 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst John White initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $30.5 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On Aug. 5, Vitesse Energy posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

CVR Energy, Inc. CVI

Dividend Yield: 7.97%

7.97% JP Morgan analyst Phil Gresh maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on July 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Phil Gresh maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on July 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on Sept. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on Sept. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On July 29, CVR Energy posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

