Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

CVR Energy, Inc. CVI

Dividend Yield: 8.41%

8.41% JP Morgan analyst Phil Gresh maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $30 to $26 on July 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Phil Gresh maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $30 to $26 on July 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Sell rating and increased the price target from $28 to $31 on Sept. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Sell rating and increased the price target from $28 to $31 on Sept. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On July 29, CVR Energy posted a profit for the second quarter.

Chord Energy Corporation CHRD

Dividend Yield: 8.19%

8.19% RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $200 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

analyst Scott Hanold reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $200 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67% Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $234 to $206 on Aug. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Mark Lear maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $234 to $206 on Aug. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On Aug. 7, Chord Energy posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM

Dividend Yield: 5.98%

5.98% Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay reinstated a Neutral rating with a price target of $12.5 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst John Mackay reinstated a Neutral rating with a price target of $12.5 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. UBS analyst Brian Reynolds maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $15 to $14 on Oct. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Brian Reynolds maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $15 to $14 on Oct. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Recent News: On July 31, Antero Resources posted a second-quarter loss of 21 cents per share.

