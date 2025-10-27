Gold bars
October 27, 2025 1:03 PM 3 min read

Gold Falls 3%; Carter's Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.51% to 47,449.22 while the NASDAQ rose 1.68% to 23,593.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.01% to 6,860.11.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 1.5% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, utilities stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Shares of Carter's Inc (NYSE:CRI) gained 5% on Monday after the company posted third-quarter earnings results.

Carter's reported quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $757.836 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $769.763 million.

The company anticipates a significant financial impact from new administration tariffs, projecting a gross pre-tax earnings hit of approximately $200 million to $250 million on an annualized basis, an increase from the $110 million in duties paid in fiscal year 2024.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shares shot up 137% to $2.15. Sotherly Hotels agreed to be acquired by a joint venture led by affiliates of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners LP (KWHP), with Ascendant Capital Partners LP as a strategic partner.
  • Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) got a boost, surging 102% to $0.7104 after the company signed a definitive agreement with Arabian Eagle to establish CoMira Diagnostics and localize its Co-Dx PCR platform across the Middle East.
  • BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares were also up, gaining 115% to $1.6750 after the company partnered with IT2Trust, a key IT security distributor in Scandinavia.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares dropped 43% to $14.71 after the company announced it is temporarily halting patient dosing and screening for the MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 clinical studies of Nex-z in patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.
  • Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) were down 20% to $7.29 after CEO Kevin Ali resigned in connection with an Audit Committee investigation; Joseph Morrissey appointed Interim CEO.
  • Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) was down, falling 43% to $3.5268 after the company announced pricing of $15.0 million registered direct offering of American Depositary Shares.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $61.58 while gold traded down 3.1% at $4,009.90.

Silver traded down 3.8% to $46.755 on Monday, while copper rose 0.9% to $5.1690.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.17%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.82%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.15%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.16% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.07% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.46%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 1.05%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.18% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.67%.

Economics

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index will be released today.

Photo via Shutterstock

