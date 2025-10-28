Dow Surges Over 300 Points On US-China Trade Progress: Investor Fear Eases Further, Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further easing in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones surging more than 300 points during the session.

U.S. trade negotiators reached a “very successful framework” with their Chinese counterparts, according to statements made by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The development came ahead of a potential meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in the coming days.

Markets cheered the progress, as the immediate threat of an additional 100% U.S. tariff on Chinese goods appeared to have been averted. Beijing, in turn, pledged to delay planned restrictions on rare-earth exports and to resume purchases of American soybeans.

Shares of Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) gained 2% on Monday after the company posted third-quarter earnings results. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) shares surged around 7% on Monday following the announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

On the economic data front, the Dallas Fed manufacturing business index rose to -5.0 in October, versus a previous reading of -8.7.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with information technology, communication services and consumer discretionary stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, consumer staples and materials stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 337 points to 47,544.59 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 1.23% to 6,875.16, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.86% to 23,637.46 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS), Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 37.3, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 33.3.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

