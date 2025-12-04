Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT)

On Nov. 20, Copart reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. The company's stock fell around 9% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $38.61.

RSI Value: 28.7

28.7 CPRT Price Action: Shares of Copart fell 0.3% to close at $38.85 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 11.63 Momentum score with Value at 47.14.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

On Nov. 5, Wheels Up Experience posted a third-quarter loss of 12 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 8 cents per share. “Last month marked one full year since we announced our fleet modernization strategy, a crucial part of our overall business transformation that is reshaping our programs, aircraft, and operations to better serve our customers. We are encouraged by the financial and operating performance of our new fleet and customer feedback has been strongly positive. Signature membership sales of our new fleet offerings are off to a very strong start, and we expect to see accelerating growth of corporate and individual Signature membership sales in the fourth quarter and coming year,” said Wheels Up Chief Executive Officer George Mattson. The company's stock fell around 51% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.59.

RSI Value: 27.7

27.7 UP Price Action: Shares of Wheels Up Experience fell 0.4% to close at $0.62 on Wednesday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in UP stock.

Mobile Infrastructure Corp (NASDAQ:BEEP)

On Nov. 10, Mobile Infrastructure posted downbeat quarterly results. Stephanie Hogue, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our third quarter performance was stable on a sequential basis, and contract parking volumes continued to trend higher, increasing 1.4% sequentially in the third quarter and growing 8.0% year-to-date. Portfolio-level utilization was comparable to prior-year and second-quarter 2025 levels. While pricing remained competitive, higher utilization typically leads to long-term pricing power, and we expect to see the benefits of these volume gains as business conditions strengthen.” The company's stock fell around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.52.

RSI Value: 24.2

24.2 BEEP Price Action: Shares of Mobile Infrastructure fell 8.5% to close at $2.57 on Wednesday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in BEEP shares.

