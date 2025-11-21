What's Going On With Copart Stock Friday?

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares fell Friday after the company disclosed first-quarter fiscal 2026 results after market close on Thursday.

Details

Revenue of $1.16 billion, up 0.7% year over year (Y/Y), missed the consensus of $1.17 billion.

By segment, Service revenues rose 0.6% Y/Y to $991.8 million, while Vehicle sales grew 1.7% Y/Y to $163.2 million in the quarter.

Gross profit rose 4.9% Y/Y to $24.9 million, and operating income increased 6.0% Y/Y to $430.7 million in the quarter.

Operating cash flow came in at $535 million in the quarter.

As of October 31, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash stood at $5.2 billion.

Chart Trends

Equity research analysts on and off Wall Street typically use earnings growth and fundamental research as a form of valuation and forecasting. But many in trading turn to technical analysis as a way to form predictive models for the share price trajectory.

Some investors look to trends to help forecast where they believe a stock could trade at a certain point in the future. Looking at Copart, an investor could make an assessment of a stock’s long-term prospects using a moving average and trend line.

If they believe a stock will remain above the moving average, which many believe is a bullish signal, they can extrapolate that trend into the future using a trend line. For Copart, the 200-day moving average sits at $50.74, according to Benzinga Pro, which is above the current price of $41.02. For more on charts and trend lines, see a description here.

Traders believe that when a stock is above its moving average, it is a generally bullish signal, and when it crosses below, it is a more negative signal. Investors could use trend lines to make an educated guess about where a stock could trade at a later date if conditions remain stable.

Price Action: CPRT shares were trading lower by 2.39% to $40.04 premarket at last check Friday.

