Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.78 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
158.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
15.8M
Outstanding
Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp is a blank check company.

Chardan NexTech Acq Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chardan NexTech Acq (CNTQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chardan NexTech Acq (NASDAQ: CNTQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chardan NexTech Acq's (CNTQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chardan NexTech Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Chardan NexTech Acq (CNTQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chardan NexTech Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Chardan NexTech Acq (CNTQ)?

A

The stock price for Chardan NexTech Acq (NASDAQ: CNTQ) is $10.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chardan NexTech Acq (CNTQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chardan NexTech Acq.

Q

When is Chardan NexTech Acq (NASDAQ:CNTQ) reporting earnings?

A

Chardan NexTech Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chardan NexTech Acq (CNTQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chardan NexTech Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Chardan NexTech Acq (CNTQ) operate in?

A

Chardan NexTech Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.