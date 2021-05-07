 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; ChemoCentryx Shares Drop

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 3:03pm   Comments
Share:

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.62% to 34,761.24 while the NASDAQ rose 0.95% to 13,762.12. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.74% to 4,232.81.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 32,605,480 cases with around 580,060 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 21,491,590 cases and 234,080 deaths, while Brazil reported over 15,003,560 COVID-19 cases with 416,940 deaths. In total, there were at least 156,151,460 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,258,410 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose 1.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET), up 15%, and EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), up 11%.

In trading on Friday, consumer staples shares fell 0.1%.

Top Headline

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released employment data for the month of April.

The nonfarm payroll number came in at +266,000, well worse than consensus economist expectations of +1 million. The unemployment rate increased by 0.1% to 6.1%. April’s job growth represents a sharp drop from the 770,000 jobs the economy gained in March.

 

Equities Trading UP

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) shares shot up 19% to $13.51 after the company reported higher Q1 earnings.

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) got a boost, shooting 21% to $8.27 after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $12 to $16per share.

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares were also up, gaining 17% to $34.33 after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares tumbled 60% to $11.03 after the company said the FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee that evaluated avacopan for the treatment of antineutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis gave a split verdict on whether the efficacy data support approval of avacopan. The committee voted 9-7 in favor of safety and 10-8 that the benefit-risk profile is adequate to support approval of avacopan at the proposed dose of 30 mg twice daily.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) were down 16% to $7.43 after the company priced its 9.29 million shares common stock offering at $7 per share.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) was down, falling 31% to $5.88 after the company announced that the ORARIALS-01 pivotal trial of arimoclomol in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $64.76, while gold traded up 0.8% to $1,831.00.

Silver traded down 0.2% Friday to $27.525 while copper rose 2.9% to $4.7360.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.89%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.86% and the German DAX 30 gained 1.34%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.76%, French CAC 40 rose 0.45% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.48%.

UK’s construction PMI slipped to 61.6 in April from the previous month's level of 61.7. Spain's industrial production surged 12.4% year-over-year in March, while retail sales in Italy declined 0.1% in March. French industrial production increased 0.8% in March, while trade gap increased to EUR 6.1 billion in March from a revised EUR 5.1 billion in February.

Germany reported a current account surplus of EUR 30.2 billion in March versus a EUR 24.8 billion surplus in the year-ago month, while industrial production climbed 2.5% in March.

Economics

The nonfarm payroll number came in at +266,000, well worse than consensus economist expectations of +1 million. The unemployment rate increased by 0.1% to 6.1%.

US wholesale inventories rose 1.3% to $693.6 billion in March.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 2 to 344 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMT + CCXI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Pro-Dex Rises After Q3 Results; Orphazyme Shares Slide
56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why ChemoCentryx Shares Are Plunging Today
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Adds Only 266,000 Jobs In April
Analysts React To FDA AdCom Vote On ChemoCentryx's Avacopan, Stock Plunges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com