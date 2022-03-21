 Skip to main content

Columbus McKinnon Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 17%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 4:59pm   Comments
  • Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCO) Board approved an increase to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.07 per common share, a rise of 17% from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
  • The dividend is payable on May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022.
  • Columbus McKinnon has ~28.5 million shares of common stock outstanding.
  • Price Action: CMCO shares closed lower by 1.50% at $43.36 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Small Cap

