Columbus McKinnon Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 17%
- Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCO) Board approved an increase to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.07 per common share, a rise of 17% from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
- The dividend is payable on May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022.
- Columbus McKinnon has ~28.5 million shares of common stock outstanding.
- Price Action: CMCO shares closed lower by 1.50% at $43.36 on Monday.
