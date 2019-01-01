Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:06 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cognex beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $43.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cognex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.46
|0.42
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.40
|0.43
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|222.96M
|288.23M
|264.17M
|237.95M
|Revenue Actual
|244.06M
|284.85M
|269.16M
|239.03M
