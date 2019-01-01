Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$47.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$33.3M
Earnings History
Carlyle Secured Lending Questions & Answers
When is Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) reporting earnings?
Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
What were Carlyle Secured Lending’s (NASDAQ:CGBD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $38.7M, which beat the estimate of $32.6M.
