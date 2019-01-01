Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending
Carlyle Secured Lending Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ: CGBD) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting CGBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ: CGBD) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Carlyle Secured Lending initiated their perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Carlyle Secured Lending, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Carlyle Secured Lending was filed on December 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) is trading at is $14.34, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
