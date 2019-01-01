QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
China Green Agriculture Inc is engaged in the business of fertilizer and agricultural products. It involves the research, development, production, distribution, and sale of humic acid-based compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer and the development, production, and distribution of agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers and colored seedlings in China. The company operates in four segments: Fertilizer products (Jinong), Fertilizer products (Gufeng), agricultural products (Yuxing), and Sales VIEs(variable interest entities). All of its operations are conducted in China.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-3.350
REV42.827M

Analyst Ratings

China Green Agriculture Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Green Agriculture (CGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Green Agriculture's (CGA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Green Agriculture (CGA) stock?

A

The latest price target for China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) was reported by Citigroup on October 8, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting CGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 219.63% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for China Green Agriculture (CGA)?

A

The stock price for China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) is $8.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Green Agriculture (CGA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2015 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2014.

Q

When is China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) reporting earnings?

A

China Green Agriculture’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is China Green Agriculture (CGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Green Agriculture.

Q

What sector and industry does China Green Agriculture (CGA) operate in?

A

China Green Agriculture is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.