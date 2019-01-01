|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-3.350
|REV
|42.827M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in China Green Agriculture’s space includes: Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI).
The latest price target for China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) was reported by Citigroup on October 8, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting CGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 219.63% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) is $8.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2015 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2014.
China Green Agriculture’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for China Green Agriculture.
China Green Agriculture is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.