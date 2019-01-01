China Green Agriculture Inc is engaged in the business of fertilizer and agricultural products. It involves the research, development, production, distribution, and sale of humic acid-based compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer and the development, production, and distribution of agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers and colored seedlings in China. The company operates in four segments: Fertilizer products (Jinong), Fertilizer products (Gufeng), agricultural products (Yuxing), and Sales VIEs(variable interest entities). All of its operations are conducted in China.