Why LumiraDx Shares Are Trading Lower By 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of LumiraDx Limited LMDX fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its point-of-care technology platform to Roche.

LumiraDx shares dipped 19.7% to $0.0517 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

RiskOn International, Inc. ROI shares gained 89.3% to $0.6298 in pre-market trading after gaining around 17% on Friday. RiskOn International recently said it expects to announce its new generative AI platform and unveil a principal technology partner on Jan. 3.

Losers

Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares fell 31.6% to $3.42 in pre-market trading after jumping over 182% on Friday.

