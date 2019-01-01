China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Questions & Answers
The latest price target for China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) was reported by Citigroup on October 8, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting CGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 321.05% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) was provided by Citigroup, and China Green Agriculture downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of China Green Agriculture, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for China Green Agriculture was filed on October 8, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 8, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest China Green Agriculture (CGA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $28.00. The current price China Green Agriculture (CGA) is trading at is $6.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.