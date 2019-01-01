China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 14
EPS
$-3.350
Quarterly Revenue
$42.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$42.8M
Earnings History
China Green Agriculture Questions & Answers
When is China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) reporting earnings?
China Green Agriculture (CGA) is scheduled to report earnings on June 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 14, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)?
The Actual EPS was $1.20, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were China Green Agriculture’s (NYSE:CGA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $83.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
