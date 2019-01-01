ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
China Green Agriculture
(NYSE:CGA)
7.3834
-0.0166[-0.22%]
At close: May 27
10.48
3.0966[41.94%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low7.34 - 7.76
52 Week High/Low7.04 - 12.86
Open / Close7.5 / 7.38
Float / Outstanding10.1M / 12.1M
Vol / Avg.6.1K / 17.3K
Mkt Cap89.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.78
Total Float10.1M

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

China Green Agriculture reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 14

EPS

$-3.350

Quarterly Revenue

$42.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$42.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of China Green Agriculture using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

China Green Agriculture Questions & Answers

Q
When is China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) reporting earnings?
A

China Green Agriculture (CGA) is scheduled to report earnings on June 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 14, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.20, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were China Green Agriculture’s (NYSE:CGA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $83.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.