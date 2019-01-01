Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting CFFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.95% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Capitol Federal Financial maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Capitol Federal Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Capitol Federal Financial was filed on October 29, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 29, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $12.00. The current price Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) is trading at is $9.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
