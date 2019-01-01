CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CEVA
CEVA Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting CEVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) was provided by Rosenblatt, and CEVA upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CEVA, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CEVA was filed on February 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CEVA (CEVA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $50.00 to $60.00. The current price CEVA (CEVA) is trading at is $37.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
