CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CEVA beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $8.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CEVA's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.17 0.11 0.06 EPS Actual 0.22 0.20 0.22 0.01 Revenue Estimate 32.63M 31.24M 25.35M 24.01M Revenue Actual 34.06M 32.79M 30.46M 25.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.