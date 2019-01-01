CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CEVA beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $8.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CEVA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.17
|0.11
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.20
|0.22
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|32.63M
|31.24M
|25.35M
|24.01M
|Revenue Actual
|34.06M
|32.79M
|30.46M
|25.40M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
