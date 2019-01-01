Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) was reported by Truist Securities on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $65.00 expecting CENTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) was provided by Truist Securities, and Central Garden & Pet initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Central Garden & Pet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Central Garden & Pet was filed on May 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $65.00. The current price Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) is trading at is $41.42, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
