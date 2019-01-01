Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Celcuity beat estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.51.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

