Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Celcuity
Celcuity Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) was reported by Needham on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting CELC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 282.26% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) was provided by Needham, and Celcuity maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Celcuity, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Celcuity was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Celcuity (CELC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $25.00. The current price Celcuity (CELC) is trading at is $6.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.