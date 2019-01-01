|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.120
|3.300
|2.1800
|REV
|334.300M
|480.625M
|146.325M
You can purchase shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CONSOL Energyâ€™s space includes: American Res (NASDAQ:AREC), Enviva (NYSE:EVA), Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) and Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH).
The latest price target for CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting CEIX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -53.75% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) is $28.11 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CONSOL Energy.
CONSOL Energyâ€™s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CONSOL Energy.
CONSOL Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.