Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
CONSOL Energy Inc is a producer and exporter of high-BTU bituminous thermal coal. It owns and operates longwall mining operations in the nation and export terminals on the Eastern seaboard. The principal activity involves mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators. Its operating segment includes PAMC (Pennsylvania Mining Complex); CONSOL Marine Terminal and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from the PAMC segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1203.300 2.1800
REV334.300M480.625M146.325M

CONSOL Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CONSOL Energy (CEIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CONSOL Energy's (CEIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CONSOL Energy (CEIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting CEIX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -53.75% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CONSOL Energy (CEIX)?

A

The stock price for CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) is $28.11 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CONSOL Energy (CEIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CONSOL Energy.

Q

When is CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) reporting earnings?

A

CONSOL Energyâ€™s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is CONSOL Energy (CEIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CONSOL Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does CONSOL Energy (CEIX) operate in?

A

CONSOL Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.