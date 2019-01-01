CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $1.84.

Revenue was up $16.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.18 which was followed by a 6.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CONSOL Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.12 0.6 0.30 0.15 EPS Actual 3.30 -0.2 0.12 0.75 Revenue Estimate 334.30M 306.05M 290.15M 271.45M Revenue Actual 480.62M 296.32M 287.16M 342.15M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.