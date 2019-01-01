CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CONSOL Energy
CONSOL Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) was reported by Benchmark on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting CEIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) was provided by Benchmark, and CONSOL Energy maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CONSOL Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CONSOL Energy was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CONSOL Energy (CEIX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $60.00. The current price CONSOL Energy (CEIX) is trading at is $53.28, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.