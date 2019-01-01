CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.780
Quarterly Revenue
$459.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$459.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of CDK Global using advanced sorting and filters.
CDK Global Questions & Answers
When is CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) reporting earnings?
CDK Global (CDK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.54.
What were CDK Global’s (NASDAQ:CDK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $565.4M, which beat the estimate of $556.7M.
