Coeur D'Alene Bancorp is a holding company for bankcda. The bank provides a full range of banking services to its commercial and consumer customers through its four branches serving Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, and Kellogg, Idaho, and contiguous areas. It offers various banking products and solutions including business and personal solutions. The company also offers e-banking services including online banking, bill pay, mobile banking and online education. It offers various loan options for business, personal, home loans including consumer loans and construction loans.