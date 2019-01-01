Cloudbreak Discovery (OTC:CDBDF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a natural resource project generator. Its current project assets are La Blache, Silver Switchback, Caribou, Silver Vista, Gold Vista, New Moon, Rupert, Spectrum, and Apple BAy.
Cloudbreak Discovery Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Cloudbreak Discovery (CDBDF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Cloudbreak Discovery (OTCPK: CDBDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Cloudbreak Discovery's (CDBDF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Cloudbreak Discovery.

Q
What is the target price for Cloudbreak Discovery (CDBDF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Cloudbreak Discovery

Q
Current Stock Price for Cloudbreak Discovery (CDBDF)?
A

The stock price for Cloudbreak Discovery (OTCPK: CDBDF) is $0.0274 last updated July 12, 2022, 1:30 PM UTC.

Q
Does Cloudbreak Discovery (CDBDF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cloudbreak Discovery.

Q
When is Cloudbreak Discovery (OTCPK:CDBDF) reporting earnings?
A

Cloudbreak Discovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Cloudbreak Discovery (CDBDF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Cloudbreak Discovery.

Q
What sector and industry does Cloudbreak Discovery (CDBDF) operate in?
A

Cloudbreak Discovery is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.