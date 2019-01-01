Century Communities (NYSE:CCS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Century Communities
Century Communities Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) was reported by JP Morgan on April 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $61.00 expecting CCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.43% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) was provided by JP Morgan, and Century Communities maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Century Communities, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Century Communities was filed on April 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Century Communities (CCS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $74.50 to $61.00. The current price Century Communities (CCS) is trading at is $54.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
