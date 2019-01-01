Century Communities (NYSE:CCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Century Communities beat estimated earnings by 13.82%, reporting an EPS of $4.2 versus an estimate of $3.69.

Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.71 which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Century Communities's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 4.07 3.06 2.84 1.59 EPS Actual 4.78 3.63 3.47 3 Revenue Estimate 1.18B 970.74M 977.27M 802.45M Revenue Actual 1.21B 958.03M 1.04B 1.01B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.