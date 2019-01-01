Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting CCAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.33% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Crescent Capital BDC maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Crescent Capital BDC, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Crescent Capital BDC was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.50 to $18.00. The current price Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) is trading at is $17.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.