Crescent Capital BDC
(NASDAQ:CCAP)
17.59
0.33[1.91%]
At close: May 27
17.67
0.0800[0.45%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low17.32 - 17.62
52 Week High/Low16.55 - 21.48
Open / Close17.35 / 17.59
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 30.9M
Vol / Avg.94.1K / 115.8K
Mkt Cap543.3M
P/E6.51
50d Avg. Price17.62
Div / Yield1.64/9.32%
Payout Ratio60.74
EPS0.52
Total Float17.1M

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$19.50

Lowest Price Target1

$18.00

Consensus Price Target1

$18.75

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Wells Fargo
  • B of A Securities

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Crescent Capital BDC Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)?
A

The latest price target for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting CCAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.33% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Crescent Capital BDC maintained their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Crescent Capital BDC, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Crescent Capital BDC was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.50 to $18.00. The current price Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) is trading at is $17.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

