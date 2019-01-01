Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.420
Quarterly Revenue
$26.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$18.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Crescent Capital BDC using advanced sorting and filters.
Crescent Capital BDC Questions & Answers
When is Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) reporting earnings?
Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.43.
What were Crescent Capital BDC’s (NASDAQ:CCAP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $19.3M, which beat the estimate of $18.1M.
