Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:05PM
Comunibanc Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its holding provides financial products and services including checking accounts, savings accounts, club accounts, auto loans, commercial loans, home equity loans and commercial loans. Further, it also offers various other services such as online banking, overdraft/ sweep protection, safe deposit boxes and other services.

Comunibanc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comunibanc (CBCZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comunibanc (OTCPK: CBCZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comunibanc's (CBCZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Comunibanc.

Q

What is the target price for Comunibanc (CBCZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Comunibanc

Q

Current Stock Price for Comunibanc (CBCZ)?

A

The stock price for Comunibanc (OTCPK: CBCZ) is $57.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:06:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comunibanc (CBCZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2012.

Q

When is Comunibanc (OTCPK:CBCZ) reporting earnings?

A

Comunibanc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Comunibanc (CBCZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comunibanc.

Q

What sector and industry does Comunibanc (CBCZ) operate in?

A

Comunibanc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.